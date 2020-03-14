Nintendo Minute Plans Island Layouts for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Anticipation is ramping up for everyone wanting to jump into island life, and everyone is excitedly waiting to see what they can do with their village. With the reveal that the physical appearance of a villager can be changed in many ways, this has led fans to create their own ideal islands that can potentially be made real. Now it’s Nintendo Minute’s turn to think up their ideal village layouts and likely put it into action when the game launches next week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases on March 20. Check out Nintendo Minute’s map creation below: