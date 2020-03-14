Spinda Gets the Spotlight in the 7-Minute Promotional Video for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon

Ever wondered what Pokemon Mystery Dungeon would look like through the eyes of a Spinda? Probably not, but in case anyone ever has Nintendo of Japan has fans covered. The latest promo video focuses on a lot of key, iconic moments from the title all with Spinda as the protagonist. It’s Spinda against the world in this adorable little video that tells a unique story of a dizzy Pokemon on a journey to help save the world.

Check out our review for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX right here and take a look at the promotional video below: