TT Isle of Mann – Ride on the Edge 2 Career Trailer Released

NACON and KT Racing have released a career trailer for the upcoming TT Isle of Mann – Ride on the Edge 2. The sequel to last year’s title that puts riders on the most dangerous race circuit on earth, this new game will include a career mode. This trailer showcases a fictitious rider known as James Wilson as he prepares for the Tourist Trophy. KT Racing has included was it is calling a “biker’s paradise”. This is essentially a practice area to test different setups and prepare for the long race.

In career, players will set out to prove themselves on one of 18 tracks, amateur riders can sign with a team, obtain new bikes and enter a variety of championships. Throughout the seasons, they need to manage their finances and reputation, plan their calendar and change teams to ride with different Superbike and Supersport bikes. Check out the trailer below and look for TT Isle of Mann – Ride on the Edge 2 on March 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.