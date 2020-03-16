Resident Evil 3 Demo Coming March 19, Resistance Beta on March 27

Capcom today announced when and what to expect from the upcoming Resident Evil 3 demo.

Resident Evil fans hungry to take a bite out of Resident Evil 3 will get their first chance this week. The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo allows players to take control of Jill Valentine as she works to evacuate civilians. During the demo, players will face plenty of zombies and big baddie himself, Nemesis. Successful completion of the demo unlocks a brand new trailer. The demo lands March 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

To make the demo more challenging, Capcom has hidden twenty Mr. Charlie statues across Raccoon City for players to destroy. No word yet on what kind of reward players get for destroying them all.

For those excited about the asymmetrical multiplayer experience, Resident Evil Resistance, players can get their hands on the upcoming beta. Scheduled to start March 27, the beta gives players the chance to try out one of the four Masterminds (Daniel Fabron), and four of the six survivors. The beta lasts until April 3, when the full game launches.

Resident Evil 3 launches April 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Resident Evil Resistance is included with every copy of Resident Evil 3.