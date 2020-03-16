Return to the Oldest House in Control’s The Foundation DLC

Since launching in August last year, Remedy Entertainment has done their share to continue updating their latest supernatural shooter, adding a photo mode and the wave-based Expeditions mode free of charge alongside multiple patches.

Now, the Finnish developer is releasing their first of two planned story expansions for Control, with the first being called “The Foundation.” As the release trailer below teases, The Foundation sees Jesse Faden dive deeper into the Oldest House in search of Helen Marshall, where she will need to take advantage of her new abilities and Service Weapon upgrades to take on more of the Hiss, including their challenging new form, the Hiss Sharpened. The Foundation DLC will last about four to five hours including side missions, and will launch alongside a free update that adds several quality of life improvements.

Control’s The Foundation DLC will launch first on PS4 and PC on March 26 before heading to Xbox One on June 25.