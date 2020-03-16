Sin Slayers Set for Switch Release on March 26

Sin Slayers first hit PC marketplaces towards the end of last year and combined RTS and RPG gameplay with a slick graphical style. Set in a dark fantasy world, it used a gorgeous art style and a plethora of free content to stand out from the pack. Now, this tactical adventure is coming to the Switch with all of its DLC intact. The PC version is available for 40% off until Mach 23 – taking it down to $8.99 – so if you want to play the core game and its free DLC there, you can do so at a nicely-discounted price.

Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition brings the base game alongside its paid Snow Peak expansion and the existing free content as well. For $19.99 when it releases on March 23, there’s a lot of value here for anyone who likes a good turn-based RPG, and with randomly-generated dungeons, you’ll never have the exact same experience every time.