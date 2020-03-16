Xbox Series X Specs Revealed, Key Features Demoed

Microsoft today released the full spec list for the Xbox Series X.

Xbox has been on a roll with next-gen news. Since The Game Awards 2020, the team has progressively released more details about the Xbox Series X, and it’s all lead to this moment. On the Xbox blog, the team revealed the tech specs for the upcoming console, and they’re quite beefy. Here’s a quick rundown of all the specs:

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size: 360.45 mm2

Process: 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

It’s quite an impressive list of specs that’ll enable some extremely fast gaming. To help demonstrate this, Xbox published two videos showcasing load time times and the new Quick Resume feature.

Probably the most interesting piece of new information involves storage. Xbox Series X comes equipped with a 1TB NVME SSD. However, that storage can be expanded in two ways. Microsoft and Seagate have teamed up to develop a proprietary external 1TB SSD that’s plugged into that mysterious slot on the back of the console. No word on pricing. If you’d rather go higher than 2TB, the Xbox Series X is compatible with external HDDs that use USB 3.2.

Xbox Series X is expected to launch holiday 2020. For details on the physical specs of the box, be sure to check out Digital Foundry’s in-depth look.