Five New Timbaland-Produced Tracks Coming to Beat Saber

Beat Saber has been adding new music fairly regularly, but so far the high-profile music has all been from existing sources like older Green Day or Panic! at the Disco. It’s not hard to understand why, because people like what they know, plus it’s easier to secure the rights for something that exists than build it from scratch. For the latest Beat Saber music-drop, though, the latter option was chosen, and Timbaland stepped up to provide the tunes. The latest music drop is landing on all versions of Beat Saber and contains five brand-new never-released songs, priced $1.99 apiece or $7.99 for the five-pack-

Sid Tipton, Timbaland – Has A Meaning

Kaydence, Timbaland – Dumb Thingz

Wavezswavesz – While We’re Young

Nash Overstreet, Karra & Common Strangers – What I Like

Bruno Martini, Timbaland – Famous ft. Jake Davis

For those not wanting to dive in without hearing first, the music will also be available iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Or if you’re impatient you can just rely on Timbaland’s pedigree and dive right in when the new music releases on March 26.