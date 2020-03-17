GOG Spring Sale Offers Big Savings and Freebies

GOG’s spring sale is here and has a wide variety of massive discounts alongside some nifty freebies. The Witcher Goodies Collection is free and offers up things like concerts and wallpapers for free for a limited time – so definitely check that out. There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals offered up, and GOG has separated things into handy collections to make things easier – alongside the usual runthrough of publisher/series-centric savings. Here are some of the biggest collections and some of their highlighted games.
- The Surge – $6.79
- The Surge 2 – $27.49
- Grandia II Anniversary Edition – $9.99
- The Witcher – $9.99
- The Witcher II – $2.99
- The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition – $14.99
- Steamworld Quest – $14.99
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition – $7.99
- Fallout New Vegas GOTY Edition – $9.99
- D – $1.19
- Disco Elysium – $31.99
- Assassin’s Creed – $6.79
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $10.19
- Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99
- Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99
- Her Story – $2.49
- The Tiny Bang Story – $1.24
- Magrunner – $2.49
Wolfenstein Two-Pack – $14.99
Crypt of the Necrodancer – $2.99
Hollow Knight – $7.49