GOG Spring Sale Offers Big Savings and Freebies

By

GOG’s spring sale is here and has a wide variety of massive discounts alongside some nifty freebies. The Witcher Goodies Collection is free and offers up things like concerts and wallpapers for free for a limited time – so definitely check that out. There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals offered up, and GOG has separated things into handy collections to make things easier – alongside the usual runthrough of publisher/series-centric savings. Here are some of the biggest collections and some of their highlighted games.

RPG Collection

  • The Surge – $6.79
  • The Surge 2 – $27.49
  • Grandia II Anniversary Edition – $9.99
  • The Witcher – $9.99
  • The Witcher II – $2.99
  • The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition – $14.99
  • Steamworld Quest – $14.99
  • Fallout 3 GOTY Edition – $7.99
  • Fallout New Vegas GOTY Edition – $9.99

Adventure Collection

  • D – $1.19
  • Disco Elysium – $31.99
  • Assassin’s Creed – $6.79
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $10.19
  • Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99
  • Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99
  • Her Story – $2.49
  • The Tiny Bang Story – $1.24
  • Magrunner – $2.49

 

Wolfenstein Two-Pack – $14.99

Crypt of the Necrodancer – $2.99

Hollow Knight – $7.49

 