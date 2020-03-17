Humble Capcom Mega Bundle Now Available

Capcom has been one of the view AAA publishers to support the Humble Bundle, and the Mega bundle is the latest bundle to offer up a lot of games at a small price. For $1, you can get STRIDER, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1, and an RE 2 Remake key to unlock all in-game rewards. Beating the average of around $11 gets you Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 0 HD, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelation 2, and 50% off coupons on the Humble Store for Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5. For $20, you can get Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Devil May Cry 4 SE, Resident Evil HD, and Dead Rising 4 alongside 10% off your first month of Humble Choice.