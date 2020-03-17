Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition Begins Tomorrow

In December of last year, Geoff Keighley created The Game Festival to accompany The Game Awards. The goal was to basically create a virtual event like a miniature PAX or E3, and provided several demos of upcoming games over the course of a weekend. It seemed to be a notable success, and now with multiple real-life game events cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and several people suggesting the idea of streams and ways to hold these events online, Keighley and company have now set up the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition, which begins tomorrow.

As one may expect, the games included in this incarnation of the festival will consist of demos for games that have now missed their chance to be showcased at GDC 2020, with several titles originally set to be showcased during The MIX, Indie Megabooth, or Day of the Devs events around GDC. However, in a notable increase from December’s Game Festival, which featured fourteen games and lasted forty-eight hours, the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition will feature demos of over FORTY games and will last for a whole five days, from March 18 at 10 AM PST to March 23 at 10 AM PST.

No list of participating games has been provided yet, but via The MIX’s recent livestreams, a few titles like Raji: An Ancient Epic, Klang 2, and EleMetals have been confirmed to appear. We’ll see exactly what the full lineup is tomorrow, and you can access the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition via this link when it goes live. Who knows, if all goes well, hopefully a Summer Edition will be created to fill the void left by E3 this year.