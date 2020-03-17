Take a Deep Dive Into PlayStation 5’s System Architecture Tomorrow with Mark Cerny

PlayStation today announced that they’ll be showing off a lot more PlayStation 5 details tomorrow.

Sony was on a roll in 2019 when it came to PS5 details. First details were released shortly before E3 2019, an event Sony famously skipped. Then, later that same year, additional details about the controller and console features came out. However, fast-forward to today, Sony has been radio silent. At CES 2020, all we got was the official logo. At the same time, Microsoft not only revealed the look of the Xbox Series X, but also confirmed features and the full specs. However, that’s all about to change.

Taking to Twitter, Sony PlayStation confirmed that more details are coming tomorrow, March 18. At 9am PT, PS5 lead system architect March Cerny will gives players their first look at the PS5’s system architecture. The entire event will be streamed live through the PlayStation Blog.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

PS5 is currently set for release this holiday season. Of the main features Sony has revealed so far, we know that PS5 will focus on delivering an ultra-high speed SSD, 3D audio sound, haptics and adaptive triggers in the controller, hardware based ray-tracing, and an ultra HD 4K Blu-Ray player.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for all the PS5 news.