The Last Campfire Resurfaces With New Trailer, Summer Release Window

Remember The Last Campfire? It was first announced in December 2018 at The Game Awards, as a short adventure from No Man’s Sky developers Hello Games about a lost ember trying to find their way home. We haven’t heard anything about it since then, though, up until today. During Nintendo’s Indie World presentation, Hello Games popped up with a new trailer for the title, revealing it to be headed to the Switch (and other consoles), giving us a release window as well.

The new trailer, seen below, shows off some more gameplay and a bit of the game’s world, which includes some stunning graphics and scenery…as well as a few haunting images. All set to a bit of a melancholy tune by the UK band Lamb. A lot of the story still remains a mystery, but it should definitely be a treat to uncover it. The Last Campfire is due out this Summer for all major platforms, so don’t miss it.