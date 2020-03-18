Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.0 Available for Download

It’s not Friday just yet, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already gotten its first promised update. This update, as mentioned in last month’s direct, unlocks Bunny Day when it launches in April. It’s worth noting that players cannot time travel to access this event early as there will be another update to make it fully available. In addition to this the update allows players to go online and play with friends when they’ve unlocked it. Those who use the Nintendo Switch Online app will also be able to tie-in with this update, although the mobile app is still not available to update in order to use with Animal Crossing at this time. The final two updates come in the form of a free Switch item for players to display and a Nook Inc. rug that will be added at launch for those with Nintendo Switch Online to purchase with Nook Miles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches March 20 on Switch. While this update is not yet playable due to the title not being officially out, those with digital versions downloaded can still update right now in order to be fully prepared for launch.