Milestone has released the first gameplay video for MotoGP 20. This video features a trip around the Mugello Circuit with legend Valentino Rossi. Players can expect a significant step towards realism with the latest title with collisions and crashes having a significant impact on the bike. Lastly, fuel management, tyre wear and the braking system have all received significant upgrades. Look for MotoGP 20 on April 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC.