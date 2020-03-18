Meet New Friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Making and meeting new friends is a big part of Animal Crossing. From the human players people can invite to their town, to the many animals that every villager will come across. These different kinds of friends will likely create endless memories and stories to share, and it’s what makes coming back every day so fun. The latest trailer from Nintendo shows just that, insight into living with the many animals people have come to know and love. Perhaps a familiar face will appear, or just some new ones, but every villager can be a friend as long as they stop asking for rare fish and bugs.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20. Check out the new friends trailer below: