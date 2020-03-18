PlayStation 5 Specs Revealed

Sony PlayStation today detailed the full technical specs for the PlayStation 5.

Mark Cerny took the stage today to deliver a technical breakdown of the PS5. As expected, PlayStation confirmed that the upcoming console will feature numerous features and components to power its vision for the future of gaming. To power it, the PS5 comes with a Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU.

While Cerny walks through the architecture of the console, Eurogamer has an extensive early look at the hardware. This includes the technical specs:

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage: USB HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Of course, one has to wonder how it compares to the Xbox Series X, which revealed its specs earlier this week. While they are incredibly similar, there are some noticeable differences, including the CPU speeds (3.66Ghz on Xbox vs. 3.5Ghz on PlayStation). On the flip side, the PS5 appears to offer quite a few features that make it stand out. These include the variable frequency and boost, which gives developers way more options to tune game performance.

PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season.