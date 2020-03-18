Trials of Mana Playable Demo Now Available Across All Platforms

Trials of Mana’s remake is one of the most-anticipated RPG experiences of the year, and with the game’s full release drawing near, many fans have been anxiously awaiting a chance to play it. This fully 3D recreation of the Japanese-only third entry in the Secret of Mana series will allow a whole new generation of fans to enjoy it. While the original version was included with the Secret of Mana Collection in English, the pixel art style isn’t going to be to everyone’s liking. Trials of Mana’s remake offers up a more modern design and may allow the game and the franchise as a whole to reach new heights.

While the game is seemingly being thought of as primarily on Switch, it will also be on both the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam – and both of those platforms alongside the eShop have the demo available now. Much like the Dragon Quest XI demo on Switch, progress made in the demo will carry over to the main game. The full game will be released on April 24 and those who buy a physical copy on consoles by May 21 will get an XP boost after level 10. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Trials of Mana as its release draws closer.