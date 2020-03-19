Funko Reveals Two Flocked Pokémon Pop!s

With all the commotion caused by Coronavirus, many events have been canceled or postponed. One such occasion is WonderCon Anaheim originally scheduled from April 10-12 and has now postponed until further notice. However, Funko has decided to continue with some sort of celebration and revealed new Pop! figures.

Two of the announcements are a pair of popular Pokémon. Both Eevee and Pichu will receive flocked Pop!s for fans to collect. These fuzzy variants offer just an extra bit of charm. There is currently no information on when, where or how to obtain these exclusives.

Stay tuned to the official Funko website for further details and check out the Pokémon below!