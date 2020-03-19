GDC 2020 Awards Winners Include Untitled Goose Game, Control

Recent events may have led the Game Developers Conference to be postponed to later in 2020, but their awards ceremony proceeded as planned via livestream last night.

At the event, House House’s chaotic fowl simulator Untitled Goose Game nabbed the Game of the Year award, despite not winning any other category prior to this final opportunity. Several games did manage to secure multiple awards though, as Control won Best Technology, Best Audio and Best Visual Art, Disco Elysium won Best Narrative and Best Debut, and Baba is You won Best Design and the Innovation Award.

Head here for the full list of winners from the GDC 2020 Awards, and click their respective names above for our reviews.