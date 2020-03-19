GDC Logo

GDC Summer Announced, Takes Place in August

Informa Tech, the organizer behind the Game Developers Conference, today announced their plans for GDC.

Back in February, the company opted to postpone GDC 2020 over concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Since then, we’ve been waiting to hear what happens next. Today, we now know that the plans is GDC Summer.

Taking place August 4-6 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, GDC Summer offers a unique GDC experience. There’ll be plenty of technical content, roundtables, talks, and career development sessions. A new community partnership prgam allows qualifying organizations to host meetings and gatherings alongside the event.

GDC Summer takes place August 4-6, and we’ll hopefully be done with COVID-19 by then. The team continues to monitor the latest information, which means that plans could still change.