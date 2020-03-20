Sony Clarifies ‘Overwhelming Majority’ of PS4 Games will Work on PS5

On Wednesday, lead PlayStation 5 designer Mark Cerny hosted an hour long presentation on the specs and capabilities of the upcoming console.

During this lengthy talk, Cerny briefly covered the backwards compatibility feature of the PS5, stating that “almost” all of the top 100 played PS4 games will be fully playable at launch, with the remainder of the library being added after the initial release. This original statement led to some confusion from fans about exactly how the PS5 would handle previous-gen releases, and Sony has since updated the blog post to affirm that the “overwhelming majority” of PS4 games will be playable on PS5, with the potential for improved frame rates and resolutions on a title-by-title basis. Sony plans to address the full potential of the PS5’s backwards compatibility in the months to follow leading up to the platform’s launch, but this updated statement should help ease concerns for fans of the vast majority of PS4 games.

