World War Z Receives Cross-Play Update Next Week

Being stuck in close proximity with zombies is certainly at the bottom of anyone’s to-do list. World War Z hit the scene with a good amount of success and supportive fan-base and with a new update, it will be expanding just a little more.

While taking down hordes of zombies may seem like the last thing you would want to do on your own, soon you can join forces with others. Cross-play compatibility is coming to Xbox One and PC on March 23 thanks to a new update. This will allow friends and strangers to team up in an attempt to rid the world of zombies. At this time PS4 players will receive an update to the game however, the actual cross-play function arrives at a later date.

It may be a small announcement but one that hopefully makes an impact in such an awkward time of society. Check out the WWZ Twitter post below!