Bigben Interactive and KT Racing have released the new TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 this week. This superbike simulator will put players in the seat of some fast bikes as they tackle the TT Isle of Man and some new locations. The team introduced a career mode and a free roam mode to give the game some more depth. The launch trailer for the game is now available and can be viewed below. You can read our review of the title here.