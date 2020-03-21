Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition Delisted From Steam

2011’s Mortal Kombat reboot marked a return to form for the franchise and was later followed by two equally praised sequels, 2015’s Mortal Kombat X and last year’s Mortal Kombat 11, but PC players are temporarily unable to check out Netherrealm’s previous gen fighter.

A recent discovery was made that Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition is no longer available for purchase on Steam, citing a “request from the publisher” as the only explanation for the title’s delisting. Although this could potentially be related to the licensing of the Freddy Krueger DLC, Warner Bros. has yet to provide an official statement on why the brutal 2D fighter was removed from Steam and whether or not actions are currently being made to get the title back on the popular PC storefront. PC players who already own Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition are still able to play it, and while the Komplete Edition is still available to buy on PSN at the time of writing, Xbox 360 owners can only purchase the standard edition.

