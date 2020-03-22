Screenshot Saturday Featuring Blue Fire, Wolf and Pigs, More

Okay, here we are with another edition of Screenshot Saturday, in the second week of our temporary “anything goes” approach. There was still quite a bit to work with this week when it came to those working on indie games and sharing their work with the #screenshotsaturday tag, actually, but again, given the time we’re in right, now, there are still at least a couple that deserve at least another small boost. And yes, again, sorry if that sounds awkward, but being holed up for a lengthy period on top of everything else can take its toll on you. Luckily, this past week gave us many games in various forms to help us take our minds off of our troubles for a while, including enough posts to make for a batch of quick looks into highly promising titles. So let’s get right to them!

We're super hyped by all the feedback we got from our announcement trailer! We'll be posting Blue Fire's updates here on twitter and also on our blog at https://t.co/pU87qVrVzO so stay tuned 🙂#indiedev #IndieWorld #indiegames #NintendoSwitch #gamedev pic.twitter.com/WUcdD133Ye — Robi Studios (@RobiStudios) March 21, 2020

Blue Fire- Well, not only is this the first Screenshot Saturday post for Robi when it comes to showcasing their upcoming 3D platforming adventure, but also one of their first tweets ever. The game already made a damn good first impression when it led off Nintendo’s Indie World showcase last week, so here’s hoping we see more cool and explosive bits like this in the coming months!

An afternoon nap is the perfect opportunity to take down the gang's guards with a charge shot!#wolfandpigs #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/8jlY6ue1Qx — VisualLight (@PlayVisualLight) March 21, 2020

Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance- We’ve seen several revisions and different takes on classic fairy tales in the past, but a version of the Three Little Pigs that takes place in a post-apocalyptic land where the wolf is the hero and the pigs are a gang of wasteland hoodlums is still a rather surprising one. It does look like it can make for a killer VR action game, though (it has to be better than the Maleficent films, at the very least). It also looks like it’s easier to huff and puff when your enemies take nap breaks…

The KungFu Kickball demo is now live on Steam as part of @thegamefestival! Go grab it now while it's available https://t.co/RGEU7oWaOm pic.twitter.com/NnvkyWTZXX — WhaleFood (@WhaleFoodGames) March 18, 2020

Kung Fu Kickball- Okay, the second you’re done reading this, just go over to the Spring Edition of the Steam Game Festival if you haven’t already. It’s your last day for tons of demos of killer games to come, including this impressive and unique arcade sports game that turns a childhood classic into a clever and action-packed 2D brawl. Definitely one to check out.

We are INCREDIBLY proud to announce that Mighty Fight is now LIVE in Early Access! Even more exciting? Yooka-Laylee and Toejam & Earl will be coming soon, thanks to our friends @playtonicgames and @toejamandearl! Buy Now: https://t.co/Lp6PNFg6EU

Discord: https://t.co/UpYMfrS0qK pic.twitter.com/yZnRzSUdJf — Mighty Fight Federation (@FightMighty) February 7, 2020

Mighty Fight Federation- Wait, wait, wait, someone made a Power Stone-inspired 3D fighting game with a cast of fun characters (including some guest stars), all with a bright and cartoonish style, it’s in Early Access now, and SOMEHOW this slipped by our radar? I hang my head in shame on behalf of all of us. And again, part of the current Steam Game Festival, so jump on it.

Starmancer- A sci-fi sim game where you play as the AI of a giant space station, playing host to a load of refugees escaping Earth after a massive disaster, managing them and deciding how to handle things. It looks quite interesting, but if any of these humans willingly decided to take care of an alien egg in spite of what decades of science fiction has taught us, maybe they deserve to perish…

Wasted Worlds- Well, a game about intergalactic waste management may sound odd to some, but I just spent about an hour or so willingly pulling weeds on a virtual island, so I’m not one to judge. Besides, as seen here, you have the opportunity to tackle this job with a lot of insane and creative ways, so it definitely seems like an intriguing one in my book.

Insurmountable is now called Tip Top! Here are the latest concepts from @studiohuckepack #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/R6OD2NvicI — Tristan Dahl (@Tristan__Dahl) March 21, 2020

Tip Top- I’m not going to lie, I personally thought that Insurmountable was the cooler name. But it doesn’t change the fact that this roguelike climbing game still looks like an insanely clever and fun time, and it looks like the visuals may even be getting a touch more detailed and vibrant, so that’s also a massive plus for it.

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder- The last time we had this pixelated 2D action-adventure game here, I lamented the fact that I didn’t use a shot with more action, especially considering the gorgeous animation. Well, consider this my apology. These moves look damn amazing, and definitely appear to be just as fun to pull off in the game itself.

Batbarian- When you have a barbarian in what appears to be an explosive factory accompanied by a flaming bat sidekick, you have certain expectations concerning what will hopefully happen next. Thankfully, this pixelated metroidvania game clearly meets those expectations, as seen is this nice and action-packed sneak peek.

Resolutiion- Well, you can’t say it’s not sound advice. You still shouldn’t be afraid to explore the colorful world Bolshie lies in, though. Still, maybe don’t also try singing to the many-handed giant monster in a last-ditch effort.