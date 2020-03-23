Dandy Dungeon 2 Lines Up a Release Date Trailer

The lonely worker Yamada-kun stopped clocking in one day, choosing instead to stay home and create something for himself instead of the soulless company he drew a paycheck from. It didn’t start as a choice, actually, but instead staying home was a side-effect of tapping into his creativity. After years of grunt-work the need to write something of his own overwhelmed all other considerations. Soon enough Yamada’s dungeon-crawl RPG started leaking into the real world and the real world leaked into the game, with his former boss trying to ruin everything while Yamada falls in love with the cute girl next door. It’s a messy situation that can only be solved by tracing the perfect line through endless five-by-five-square dungeons loaded with monsters, traps, and loot, searching for the perfect line to cover each tile. Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada was a bizarre RPG constructed of pure charm and weirdness, and easily one of my favorite games of 2019. And now it’s almost time for the sequel.

Dandy Dungeon 2: The Phantom Bride is a true sequel to the original game but it’s being released in a unique fashion. If you own Dandy Dungeon, Switch or PC, you get the sequel. That’s it, that’s the whole process. The game updates itself on the release date of April 2 and you can start playing. Don’t have Dandy Dungeon? That’s easily taken care of thanks to the game going on sale on the day of the sequel’s release, $13.29, €11.19, or £10.14 depending on where you live. Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada was a wonderful slice of RPG weirdness, lovable to the core with gameplay to match, and Dandy Dungeon 2: The Phantom Bride is looking to promise more and stranger of everything.