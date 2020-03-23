Iroha Tamaki from Magia Record Receives New figma Figure

Magia Record is a turn-based tactical RPG mobile game first released a few years ago. Characters use magical attacks to take down Witches and one such is Iroha Tamaki. She is the primary protagonist of the game, manga and anime versions who now receives yet another figma.

This collectible figure features Iroha in her signature outfit, has articulated joints and is finely detailed. Included are different face plates, a crossbow and miniature version of Kyubey. Fans of the game and series can place her in various poses for photographs and display purposes.

Iroha Tamaki’s figma is up for pre-order from March 24 to April 23. However, it is not available to own until November 2020. Visit the official website for more details and other collectibles from this series. Check out images below for a look at what’s to come!