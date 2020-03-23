SNK GOG Pick Your Own Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new SNK-centric bundle has hit Fanatical – and in a twist, it includes GOG versions of games. This means that the includes games have no DRM at all and can be played offline with ease. It’s a multi-tiered bundle where $1 gets you one game and $2.99 gets you five games to choose from out of the massive list available. Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown V Special, Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, Metal Slug X, Shock Trooper, Shock Trooper 2, Sengoku 3, Blazing Star, Pulstar, Twinklestar Sprites, Baseball Stars 2, Art of Fighting 2, King of the Monsters, The Last Blade, Ironclad, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Real Bout Fatal Fury 2, Fatal Fury Special, King of Fighters 2000, King of Fighters 2002, King of Fighters 98, and King of Fighters XIII. Garou has just been updated with revamped netcode, and that’s something fans had wanted for quite a while.