Steam Surpasses Simultaneous Users Record for Second Time this Month

As current world events continue to unfold, more and more people are being strongly encouraged to stay home as much as possible, leaving those stuck at home to rely on different ways to spend their free time.

As a result, Steam has broken its concurrent user record, as over 22.6 million people were online on the digital platform at the same time yesterday to buy and play games as well as chat with friends. Of those over 22 million, around 7 million were playing games during this peak, which feel just slightly short of the record set in January 2018 of 7.2 million active players. This comes on the heels of Steam reaching a then-high of twenty million simultaneous players on March 15, prior to surpassing nineteen million last month and 18.5 million in January 2018.

