Bandai Namco has announced a new character and stage for its upcoming DLC for Season Pass 3 on Tekken 7. FAHKUMRAM is a fierce Muay Thai fighter that simply looks quite fearful. Covered in tattoos and a hulking man, FAHKUMRAM also has scars across his face. You can see him in action in the video below. In addition, a new stage is included that is called the Cave of Enlightenment. These two additions will be available in the USA on March 24 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.