April PlayStation Plus Free Games Look to be Uncharted 4, DiRT Rally 2.0

By

It was leaked this morning what the two PlayStation Plus games for April would be for subscribers. According to Twitter user Wario64, the two games will be Uncharted 4 and DiRT Rally 2.0. The Uncharted series is a PlayStation staple and with the remastered collection being a previous participant as a free game for PlayStation Plus, the timing seems right for Uncharted 4. As for DiRT Rally 2.0, this difficult yet immersive rally racing title from Codemasters has a lot of additional content to offer gamers since its release a year ago.

Sony should make this official by the end of the week.