Child of Light Free on Uplay

Child of Light is one of the most gorgeous 2D games of the past decade, and for the first time ever, it’s now free to get via Uplay. It’s a unique side-scrolling turn-based RPG with a stunning fantasy setting. The Ubiart engine has shown that its games can age quite gracefully, and despite this being almost six years old, it still looks gorgeous. If you don’t want to get it via Uplay, but still add it to a Ubisoft account, you can do so via the Ubisoft web store as well. If you’re craving a game that gives you a lot to sink your teeth into and will allow you to enjoy a modern-day classic at no cost.