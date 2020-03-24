Colin McRae FLAT OUT Pack Available Now for DiRT Rally 2.0

Codemaster has released the newest content for DiRT Rally 2.0. The game released about a year ago and has had multiple add-ons since its launch. The Colin McRae FLAT OUT Pack is available for $9.99 or is free for Deluxe Edition owners of the game. The pack features new Scottish locations, Perth and Kinross, with 12 routes, the SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally and SUBARU Legacy RS, and 40 scenarios spanning McRae’s legendary career. Challenges include time penalties, damaged equipment, and mechanical failure. The scenarios take place in nine of the cars made famous throughout Colin’s career, including many iconic vehicles from previous Colin McRae Rally and DiRT games.

These scenarios are spread across four tiers that will take players through the 80s, 90s and 2000s. Alongside the Pack is the newest 1.13 patch for the game. You can view everything included below as some of it ties into the new pack. You can read our review of DiRT Rally 2.0 here and you can watch the launch trailer below.

Content (as part of Colin McRae: FLAT OUT Pack)

New Game Mode: Colin McRae Scenarios

New Location: Perth and Kinross, Scotland

New Car: SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally

New Car: SUBARU Legacy RS

New Livery: Peugeot 205 GTI – Colin McRae (1988)

New Livery: MG Metro 6R4 – Colin McRae (2003)

Content

New Livery: Ford Focus RS Rally 2001 – Valvoline (Fictional)

Note: Free to all players who have access to the car.

Achievements

New Achievement: Building a Legacy – Roll the SUBARU Legacy RS 3 times on a single stage in Finland, and finish.

New Achievement: If in Doubt… – Complete every Scenario on any difficulty.

New Achievement: …Flatout – Complete every Scenario on Very Hard difficulty.

New Achievement: In its Element – Complete the 1995 Wales Scenario in Colin McRae’s SUBARU Impreza 1995.

New Achievement: Pedal to the Metal – Set a time of 7 minutes or faster on Newhouse Bridge, in the SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally

When in Doubt… – Adjusted French language translation.

Cars

Resolved issue where cars would appear with missing or misplaced body panels.

Rebalanced engine audio mix for all cars.

ŠKODA Fabia Rally – Updated engine audio.

Citroën C4 Rally – Updated engine audio.

MINI Cooper SX1 – Resolved issue where rev lights appeared blurred.

Locations

Powys, Wales – Increased volume of pre-Stage co-driver callouts.

UI/UX

Added Colin McRae Scenarios tab to main menu.

Resolved issue where number of Terminal Damages incurred was not displaying correctly in My Team.

Resolved issue where Service Area penalty times were not displaying on results screen in Custom Championship Events.

Resolved issue where Class Leader’s position on progress bar would freeze during Custom Online Events.

Added marker to show when a player has set invalid laps in Time Trial (Rallycross).

Clubs

Added support for Perth and Kinross, Scotland as a selectable Location.

Trial Version

Added ability for Trial players to view in-game announcements.

Miscellaneous

Resolved issue where car damage would not be carried over to Service Area after a player abandons a Rallycross race.

Resolved issue where players would lose access to timed-exclusive liveries when declining End User License Agreement, after resetting save data.

Resolved issue where transition from VM to VR would appear blurred.

Made various improvements to co-driver callouts in multiple languages.

Made several minor bug-fixes throughout title.

Made several minor stability improvements throughout title.

Content (Oculus version only)