Risk of Rain 2 Receives Update Trailer

After being released for over a year, Risk of Rain 2 is steadily receiving its updates as scheduled. The last update came in December and the next one won’t arrive for a couple more months. But today we get to focus on new content to keep busy!

The trailer gives us a look at hidden realms and stage variants which allow for locations to have different layouts. Acrid makes a return specializing in melee attacks and using poison. Also returning is the Scavenger boss. New enemies, items and equipment have also been added.

If you haven’t checked out other online titles at the moment, it’s worth checking out Risk of Rain 2; especially when it’s getting these constant updates. Watch the video below for a full look at what’s new and get it on Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.