Splash Damage Working on Exclusive Title for Google Stadia

Splash Damage and Google have announced a new partnership to develop an exclusive title for Stadia.

One of Google Stadia’s glaring problems lies in its game selection. While the service does feature an assortment of AAA and indie titles, they’re all games also also available on other platforms. Stadia lacks an exclusive library, and it’s something Google is rushing to fix.

In addition to ten timed-exclusive games and a new studio in Playa Vista, CA, Google has also inked a deal with Splash Damage. The developers behind the upcoming Gears Tactics are working on an exclusive game for Stadia. The studio made the announcement on their website.

No word yet on what the game could be, but the studio does have an extensive history working on shooters. The studio helped support the multiplayer portions of Gears of War 4, Gears 5, Doom 3, and Return to Castle Wolfenstein. They’ve also worked on the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Whatever Splash Damage is working on, we’ll be sure to let you know.