Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives Accolades Trailer

The Animal Crossing series has always been a soothing and calming experience. All you really do is collect bugs, go fishing, plant flowers, talk to animal villagers and generally just have a good time. The latest installment has finally released and it’s receiving tons of praise.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players settle on an island for a relaxing getaway. It has all the regular things to do but this particular entry contains way more content. There are new tools to use, creatures to find, items to display and customization options galore. We even consider it a great choice to have fun with when playing with friends.

Many outlets have given Animal Crossing: New Horizons outstanding scores which can be seen in the accolades trailer below. Although we haven’t even begun to explore every inch of the game, so far we are in full agreement with the video.