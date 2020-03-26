2K Games’ Borderlands, BioShock, XCOM 2 Titles Announced for Switch

Nintendo and 2K Games today announced a trio of classic collections are coming to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo today dropped a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini that revealed a treasure trove of titles coming to Switch. This includes a trio of beloved 2K Games’ IP, which all launch on May 29.

First up is the XCOM 2 Collection. This tactics-based collection includes the full XCOM 2 experience, including 4 DLC packs and the War of the Chosen expansion. Secondly, there’s the Borderlands Legendary Collection, which includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Finally, BioShock: The Collection makes its way to Nintendo Switch. You can nab all three BioShock games as part of the collection, or as standalone purchases.

XCOM 2 Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and BioShock: The Collection hit Nintendo Switch on May 29.