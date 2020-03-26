Burnout Paradise Remastered Set for Switch Release

The Switch has a lot of racing games – but not many high-octane ones. Today, EA announced that Burnout Paradise Remastered would be heading to the hybrid console. For over a decade, the core game has been revered as one of the finest arcade-inspired racers with a frantic pace and a slew of open-world action. It’s an open-world game with a lot of mode selection, including crash-causing modes like Road Rage alongside races that are now tougher than ever due to the open-world nature. The remastered version includes all of the prior DLC including the Legendary Cars DLC and Big Surf Island – making it a more feature-rich package than ever before. It’s been on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 for a while and makes its portable debut on Switch at some point in 2020.