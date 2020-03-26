Epic Games Enters The Publishing Arena With Remedy, Playdead, and genDESIGN

Well, given Epic Games’ aggressive approach towards showcasing notable indie games for the Epic Games Store ever since its launch, we probably should have seen this coming. Epic Games Publishing has now been announced, described as “a new multiplatform publishing effort with a developer-first approach.” Now, this isn’t Epic’s first time as a publisher, as they helped release a few games in the early-to-mid-’90s as Epic MegaGames, but with indie and “double-A” publishers becoming more and more prominent in recent years, this represents quite the notable development for Epic. According to Tim Sweeney, “We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers.”

Said publishing model includes developers having full creative control over their work and retaining one hundred percent of all the intellectual property, fifty-fifty profit sharing, and full funding for all projects. And the first developers to partner up with Epic Games Publishing are some pretty big names behind some of the past few years’ most notable games, as seen in the annoucnement trailer below. We have Control and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment, Limbo and Inside developer Playdead, and The Last Guardian developer genDESIGN. Even more games, partners, and info on Epic Games Publishing will arrive in the following months (odds are they had much more planned for E3), so stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more news on it as it comes.