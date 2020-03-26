It’s Tabletop Games Galore with Clubhouse Games 51: Worldwide Classics

We can all agree that video games are great, in fact they’re so awesome we write about them for a living. However, we wouldn’t be where we are without their predecessors. Lots of tabletop games are on the way to the Switch in Clubhouse Games 51: Worldwide Classics.

If the title didn’t fill you in that’s okay, because there are a lot of games to go over. A total of 51 different board games, card games and more will be accessible in this title. Classics like Checkers, Mahjong, Solitaire and others will be available. Then there are interesting choices such as air hockey, slot cars and bowling to choose from. Some of these games will have online functionality so you can play with people close-by or online. Many of them also have touchscreen capabilities.

With 51 games-in-one, this looks like a must-have for any gaming enthusiast when it releases on June 5. And being portable on the Switch is quite convenient. Check out the announcement trailer below for every game included.