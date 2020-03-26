Navigate Vincent Through Love in Catherine Full Body for Nintendo Switch

The eclectic cult-classic Catherine: Full Body is getting the Nintendo Switch treatment this summer. The gripping, action-adventure puzzler was recreated for PlayStation 4 last year and has plans to come to the hybrid console. Containing many of the same features as its PlayStation predecessor, this Switch edition will plan to also include Versus and Co-Op modes formatted for the hand-held, along with add-on content included in the game. Physical edition pre-orders come with a nightmarish Sheep Keychain while supplies last.

Check out the announcement trailer below and play the full game when it releases on July 7.