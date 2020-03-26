Panzer Dragoon: Remake Releases on Switch Today, PC Version Still Coming

Back at the tail-end of 2018, it was announced that Sega’s cult on-rails shooter, Panzer Dragoon, would be getting remade alongside its sequel. A project we got to see a brief piece of gameplay of during E3 last year when it was featured among Nintendo’s E3 Direct. And it was during said Direct format that we today found out that the Nintendo Switch version of the first game’s remake, is available right now. While that’s good news for those with a Switch, or were intending to pick that version up, it does seem to go against previous statements that both the Switch & PC version would be arriving at the same time.

Shortly after today’s release, Panzer Dragoon: Remake will also receive a patch planned for the near future, that will allow players to switch between the game’s original and remade soundtrack. There’s no update however on the eventual PC version of the first game, nor a release for the upcoming remake of the series’ sequel, Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei.