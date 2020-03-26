Pokémon Sword and Shield Trailer Offers Details on New Content

Nintendo surprised us all with a mini-direct livestream today. It certainly helped beat the monotony of not being able to go outside! With this stream came a little bit of news from Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s upcoming DLC.

The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra won’t release until June and fall 2020, respectively. But there are tiny bits of news to come from the latest trailer. We find out the moves for each of the starter’s Gigantamax forms. Rillaboom uses G-Max Drum Solo, Cinderace has G-Max Fireball and Inteleon attacks with G-Max Hydrosnipe. Each one of them deliver massive amounts of damage.

Trainers will also be able to give their cards a makeover if they purchase one of the expansion passes. There are different poses and outfits to look like character from the game. We also got a glimpse at your new partner, Kubfu, and how it acts in the game.

Watch the trailer below for a full look at what’s to come in the Galar region.