Ring Fit Adventure Introduces New Rhythm Mode

A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one; Nintendo’s return to combining exercise and keeping fit with video games, turned up a rather surprising success last year with the Switch-exclusive Ring Fit Adventure. And today, Nintendo look to have added to that game’s surprise factor with a new mode that many might not have expected. Rhythm Game, as it’s called, finds players using the Ring-Con peripheral to match up with specific moves as tracks from games like Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2 send three-lane icons flying towards the screen. The new mode comes with seventeen tracks bundled.

On top of today’s update, Ring Fit Adventure will now allow you to set your Ring-Con companion’s AI voice to female, as well as the ability to skip combat altogether out in the field with a new Jogging Mode option. The new update for Ring Fit Adventure is available right now.