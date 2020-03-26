Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Sixth DLC Character’s Franchise, Release Month Teased

After confirming that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be receiving six more DLC characters as part of the second Fighters Pass back in January, fans have been eagerly awaiting new information on who the sixth addition to the crossover fighter’s massive roster would be.

Earlier today, Nintendo shadow dropped a Nintendo Direct Mini, and mixed in with the slew of announcements was the confirmation of a few key details on the newest character making their way to the popular Switch title. At around the fourteen minute mark, Nintendo addresses that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will come from ARMS, the unique Switch exclusive 3D brawler, and will be announced and released sometime in June, which was likely originally intended as part of their E3 2020 announcements prior to the show’s cancellation. Either way, it’s reassuring to have a better sense of direction on who the next addition to Smash Ultimate will be, especially considering the eccentric nature of many of the members of the roster of ARMS.

Be sure to check out our reviews of both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and ARMS.