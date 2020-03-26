Trails of Cold Steel III Receives Launch Date, Demo, More for Nintendo Switch

The third installment of the heavy-hitting JRPG saga, Trails of Cold Steel III, received some major announcements today. The title finally has a release date this summer for Nintendo Switch, with a free demo currently available on the eShop right now. A new trailer for the demo outlines details of gameplay for new players looking to get into Trails of Cold Steel.

For hardcore fans looking to add to their collection, an Extracurricular Edition is currently available for pre-order and features both physical and digital goodies. With an artbook, reversible cover art and 26 DLC items, this edition is a complete Trails experience. Trails of Cold Steel III releases for Nintendo Switch July 7.