Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Releasing This May

Just a few weeks shy of what would be the game’s 10th anniversary since its original Wii incarnation’s release in Japan, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will be available for the Nintendo Switch, on May 29. The news was the first piece to kick off what was a surprise Nintendo Direct [Mini] earlier today and the game’s latest trailer shows us a bit more of how Xenoblade’s story and its other characters/party members will look like in the coming remake. What’s more, the Definitive Edition will also include re-recorded versions of some (though not all) of the game’s memorable soundtrack, though it’s unclear which tracks have been given such a treatment.

And just like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles will also come in the form of a limited “Definitive Works Set” Edition which features a 250-page artwork on top of a copy of the game.