Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Will be Playable From the Title Screen

Xenoblade fans have been rejoicing since the reveal of the remaster of the original title. With today’s direct, fans got another look at the upcoming game in addition to the announcement of the epilogue titled Future Connected. Although it takes place after the main story, players who are familiar with the story can jump right in if they so desire. A Japanese Nintendo blog post discussed some elements of the game, and thanks to the translator PushDustIn, it was confirmed that the Future Connected epilogue can be played after booting it up. That means those who want to get the new story right away won’t have to wait to see what the future holds.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29.