Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug Catching Guide

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons there are a total of 80 bugs and 80 fish players will need to catch if they want to fill out their museum. This guide will run through all 80 bugs with images and where to find them seasonally for the northern hemisphere. Since the title has recently released, this guide will still be regularly updated as we gather new information. All bugs will also be listed in the order they appear in the Critterpedia.

Anyone looking to reel some fish in should also check out the fishing guide here.

1. Common Butterfly



The Common Butterfly appears throughout the island from September to June. They come out from 4am to 7pm unless it’s raining and often land on flowers.

2. Yellow Butterfly



The Yellow Butterfly appears throughout the island from March to June and September to October. They come out from 4am to 7pm unless it’s raining and often land on flowers.

3. Tiger Butterfly



The Tiger Butterfly appears throughout the island from March to September. They come out from 4am to 7pm unless it’s raining and often land on flowers.

4. Peacock Butterfly



The Peacock Butterfly appears near hybrid flowers such as blue, black and pink from March to June. They come out from 4am to 7pm unless it’s raining and often land on flowers.

5. Common Bluebottle



The Common Bluebottle appears throughout the island from April to August.

6. Paper Kite Butterfly



The Paper Kite Butterfly appears throughout the island all year round. They come out from 8am to 7pm unless it’s raining.

7. ???

8. ???

9. Emperor Butterfly



The Emperor Butterfly appears throughout the island from December to March and June to September. They come out from 5pm to 5am unless it’s raining and often land on flowers.

10. ???

11. ???

12. ???

13. Moth



The Moth appears near house lights all year long. They are available from 7pm to 4am unless it’s raining.

14. ???

15. ???

16. Long Locust



The Long Locust appears on the ground throughout the island from April to November.

17. ???

18. ???

19. ???

20. ???

21. ???

22. Mantis



The Mantis appears on flowers from March to November. They come out from 8am to 5pm and will fly away if approached too quickly.

23. Orchid Mantis



The Orchid Mantis appears on white flowers from March to November. They come out from 8am to 5pm and will fly away if approached too quickly.

24. Honeybee



The Honeybee appears near flowers from March to July. They come out from 8am to 5pm and will often land on flowers and may fly away if approached too quickly.

25. Wasp



The Wasp will occasionally fall out of trees when shaken and will attack the player all year round. They come out all times of day and are best to try and capture with a bug net already equipped while shaking the front of the tree.

26. ???

27. ???

28. ???

29. ???

30. ???

31. ???

32. ???

33. Darner Dragonfly



The Darner Dragonfly appears throughout the island from April to October.

34. Banded Dragonfly



The Banded Dragonfly appears throughout the island from May to October.

35. ???

36. ???

37. Mole Cricket



The Mole Cricket appears underground throughout the island from November to May. They come out all times of day and must be dug up with a shovel when close to their chirping noise and will begin to run away once dug up.

38. ???

39. Diving Beetle



The Diving Beetle appears floating on rivers from May to September.